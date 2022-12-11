State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,512,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 694,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $565,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,421,000 after purchasing an additional 303,924 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 774,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,146,000 after purchasing an additional 39,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $111.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

