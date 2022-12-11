State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $541,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $331.01 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $571.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

