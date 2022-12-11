State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,653,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,514,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $625,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 45.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 508,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after buying an additional 158,807 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 82.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

