State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,257,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,416 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $484,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.42.

NYSE:BABA opened at $91.34 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $241.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

