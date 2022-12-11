State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,780,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274,978 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $608,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after buying an additional 28,653 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of XYL stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $124.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.
