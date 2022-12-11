State Street Corp Has $499.52 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,094,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $499,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,012,000 after buying an additional 374,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,557,000 after buying an additional 1,943,766 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,635,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,667,000 after buying an additional 271,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.0% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,116,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,827,000 after buying an additional 504,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

