State Street Corp Has $511.51 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,826,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $511,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 297.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,958,000 after acquiring an additional 432,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after acquiring an additional 397,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 156.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,059,000 after acquiring an additional 278,342 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $314.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $432.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

