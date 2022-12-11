State Street Corp Has $525.16 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,873,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176,068 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $525,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $108,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,849.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 92,489 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 162.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,442,000 after buying an additional 69,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,872,000 after buying an additional 63,047 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,426 shares of company stock worth $1,424,369 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $332.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $340.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.29%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

