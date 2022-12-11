State Street Corp Has $546.62 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,471,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122,567 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $546,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $177.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.31 and its 200-day moving average is $172.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

