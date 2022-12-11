State Street Corp Has $551.95 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,500,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 658,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $551,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 123,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,582,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,599,000 after acquiring an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 184,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

