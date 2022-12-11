State Street Corp Has $564.92 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State Street Corp cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,993,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 405,219 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $564,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $142.57 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

