State Street Corp Has $574.74 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,418,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $574,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Teradyne by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradyne Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

TER opened at $92.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

