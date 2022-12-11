State Street Corp Has $609.41 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,599,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218,092 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $609,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,411,000 after buying an additional 421,635 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after buying an additional 6,758,340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,346,000 after buying an additional 1,220,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,885,000 after buying an additional 1,823,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

