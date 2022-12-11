State Street Corp Has $613.54 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,790,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $613,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Shares of AVY opened at $177.73 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $219.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.84 and a 200-day moving average of $177.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

