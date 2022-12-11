State Street Corp Has $631.13 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State Street Corp cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,869,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $631,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in FMC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in FMC by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in FMC by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

NYSE:FMC opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.94. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

