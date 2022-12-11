State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State Street Corp lifted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,711,439 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.09% of MDU Resources Group worth $494,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,038,000 after buying an additional 2,199,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after buying an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth about $49,995,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,648,000 after buying an additional 68,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,650,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,549,000 after buying an additional 102,165 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.61%.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

