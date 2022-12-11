State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,536,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,475 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $598,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $83,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.23.

Insider Activity

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $362.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.89. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

