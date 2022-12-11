State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,639,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 196,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $510,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN opened at $85.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

