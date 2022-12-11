State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,082,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 481,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $554,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Textron by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Textron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Textron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,807,000 after purchasing an additional 140,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $17,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

NYSE TXT opened at $71.71 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

