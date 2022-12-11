State Street Corp Purchases 426,864 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,864 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $605,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 850,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CPB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

