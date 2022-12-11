State Street Corp Purchases 70,134 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,086,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $516,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $299,619,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,165,000 after acquiring an additional 96,366 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 6,034.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 94,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,104,000 after acquiring an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. William Blair lowered Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed stock opened at $380.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.86. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

