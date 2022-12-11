State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,829,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,852 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $511,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,363,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,893,000 after buying an additional 552,381 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,091,000 after buying an additional 1,643,386 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 8,839,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,952,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,964,000 after buying an additional 41,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

REXR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

