State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,977,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,265 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $486,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Teleflex by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Teleflex by 271.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFX opened at $247.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $356.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

