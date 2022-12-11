State Street Corp Reduces Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,906,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 740,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $575,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 219,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.84) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

