State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State Street Corp lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,130,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 574,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $546,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LKQ by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 491,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 65.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after buying an additional 136,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at LKQ

LKQ Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

