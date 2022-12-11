State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

State Street Corp decreased its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,498,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,312,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.13% of South Jersey Industries worth $568,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 56.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 456.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $608.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.86 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

