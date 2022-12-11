State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,135,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 644,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $612,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $33.80 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Melius began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

