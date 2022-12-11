State Street Corp Sells 110,963 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,761,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $482,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP stock opened at $145.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.72 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.69.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

