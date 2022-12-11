State Street Corp Sells 113,748 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,980,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,748 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $541,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 39.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,153,000 after buying an additional 226,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 68.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,924,000 after buying an additional 224,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after buying an additional 223,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,705,000 after buying an additional 152,391 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $235.21 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $243.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.51 and a 200-day moving average of $205.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.75.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

