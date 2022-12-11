State Street Corp Sells 172,083 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,333,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $602,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its position in Snowflake by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,697,000 after acquiring an additional 354,757 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.11. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $377.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Macquarie started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

