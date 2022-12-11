State Street Corp Sells 198,998 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,897,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Assurant worth $500,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

AIZ opened at $130.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $194.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

