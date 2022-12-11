State Street Corp Sells 225,496 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

State Street Corp lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,097,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $551,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CarMax to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

