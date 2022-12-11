State Street Corp Sells 30,014 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,014 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $519,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 181.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 0.0 %

Generac stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.90 and a 52-week high of $377.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Argus downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

