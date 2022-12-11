State Street Corp Sells 318,632 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,949,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $480,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

