State Street Corp Sells 350,980 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,258,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 350,980 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $604,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 763,259 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,795,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NetApp by 120.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 64,159 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 530,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,603,000 after acquiring an additional 259,883 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 28.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 310,477 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,255,000 after acquiring an additional 68,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

NetApp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,207 shares of company stock worth $1,724,625. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

