State Street Corp Sells 377,997 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,695,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 377,997 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $555,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after buying an additional 1,400,931 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $83,163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after buying an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after buying an additional 1,118,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of STX stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

