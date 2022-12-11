State Street Corp Sells 380,759 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,789,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $542,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.

Insider Activity

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $1,271,198 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $124.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.32.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.