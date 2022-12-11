State Street Corp Sells 6,007 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,983,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $535,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $159,204,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,767 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after acquiring an additional 691,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,427,000 after acquiring an additional 427,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,912,000 after acquiring an additional 392,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

HSIC opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

