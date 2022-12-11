State Street Corp Sells 698,838 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,803,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 698,838 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $521,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Loews by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Loews by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.88. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on L. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 50,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 50,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 178,532 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,646. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

