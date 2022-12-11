State Street Corp Sells 71,358 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,358 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $572,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 130.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,740 shares of company stock valued at $30,748,906. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $172.17 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $272.00. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

