State Street Corp Sells 71,487 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,453,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $611,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $124.00 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average of $149.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,290. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

