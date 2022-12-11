State Street Corp Sells 99,164 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $580,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $135.11 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.98.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

