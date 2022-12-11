State Street Corp Trims Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,667,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,955 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.10% of RLI worth $544,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after buying an additional 116,705 shares during the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RLI by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,815,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of RLI by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 173,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after acquiring an additional 53,430 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $127.28 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.47.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $7.26 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.82%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

RLI Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

