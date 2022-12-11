Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,518 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $25,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

