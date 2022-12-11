StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 601.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,958,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536,873 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $22,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in StoneCo by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $19.66.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

