SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7,381.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,907 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 819.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.24.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $220.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.57 and its 200-day moving average is $358.08. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $752.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

