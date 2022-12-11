Tacita Capital Inc Has $574,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 505,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

