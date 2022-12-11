Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,979 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $52,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.
In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
