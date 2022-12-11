The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,452 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $26,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,804.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 888,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,859,000 after buying an additional 885,766 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.84) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of IPG opened at $32.07 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

