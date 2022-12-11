The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Position Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,766,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409,191 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $23,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Macerich by 8.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Macerich by 12.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth $483,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Macerich by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macerich alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $99,567.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 173,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Macerich Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Macerich Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -174.36%.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.